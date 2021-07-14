Ringgold Guardsman overcomes adversity and joins COVID-19 mission

JASPER, Tenn. – Spc. Meghan Losh, a military police officer with Cleveland’s 252nd Military Police Company, has participated in the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 mission since February 2021. A resident of Ringgold, Georgia, Losh’s National Guard career almost ended before it got started.

Losh began Basic Combat Training in July 2019. Two months later, she suffered a broken right foot during a training march.

“A lot of people would have taken a medical discharge after an injury like mine,” said Losh. “I was determined to push through and graduate.”

Losh’ injury would not keep her from becoming a National Guard Soldier. After surgery on her broken foot, one month of convalescence leave and four months of physical therapy, Losh completed Basic Combat Training in May 2020. She then graduated from Advanced Individual Training in August 2020 and reported to her unit.

“I was gone for over a year completing basic training and AIT,” said Losh. “Even though I didn't graduate with anyone that I started with, it was well worth it.”

Losh joined the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 task force in February 2021. She provided administrative support to her assigned site, assisting with traffic control, data entry and the observation of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

While her assigned site is located in Tennessee, residents from other states come there to receive their vaccines.

“I was surprised to see people from other states get vaccinated here,” said Losh. “People coming from states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama to get vaccinated is pretty exciting.”

Losh said that the most rewarding part about being on the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 task force has been seeing the state’s return to normalcy.

“It's been great to see people go from being scared to go out in public to being able to go out and do things with their families,” said Losh. “People are thrilled to finally get some relief.”