2021-07-14 08:29:17.187 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Belton

Aaron’s Family Fun Center, located at 17070 Aaron Lane in Belton, sold a “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000.

Belton resident Franklin Hall claimed his prize July 2 in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office. 

“$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” is a $20 game with more than $32.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $2 million and another $100,000 prize.

In FY20, players in Cass County won more than $11.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.

