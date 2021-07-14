Dallas Teen, Maliyah D. Collins Provides Illustrations for Why We Praise God
by Fran BriggsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17-year-old Dallas resident, Maliyah D. Collins has professionally illustrated her second book. "Why We Praise God" is available for preorder at Amazon her publicist announced today.
The book project marks the second time that award-winning, 35-time author, D. L. Quaker (a.k.a. Danyelle Scroggins) has commissioned Collins to illustrate her book cover and interior work.
"Why We Praise God" (The GatPack Adventures) by D. L. Quaker is the second book in a series. It is dynamically animated and features stellar art work which complements the storyline.
"Why We Praise God" is about three children of a preacher who get a lesson about mimicking Sister Boyce. The first lady of the church redirects them by teaching the children, Rai, Dobbie, and DJ, why they praise God.
"Maliyah's illustrates the storyline brilliantly," stated Fran Briggs, spokesperson for Maliyah D. Collins. "She uses blue, tan, red, purple, orange, violet, and green to depict the attire, emotional development, and expressions of the characters."
Preordering Why We Praise God can be completed at https://amzn.to/36ttUoX. For additional information, including how to commission Maliyah D. Collins for professional illustration and animation services, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com.
ABOUT MALIYAH D. COLLINS
Maliyah D. Collins is an artist who brings storylines to life with stellar illustrations. She enjoys cooking, exercising, and dancing. Maliyah is a majorette at David W. Carter High School in Dallas, Texas. She is the illustrator of "Why We Go to Church" and "Why We Praise God" by D. L. Quaker.
