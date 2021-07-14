Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,170 in the last 365 days.

Dallas Teen, Maliyah D. Collins Provides Illustrations for Why We Praise God

Why We Praise God by D. L. Quaker

Why We Praise God by D. L. Quaker

Maliyah D. Collins, Illustrator

Maliyah D. Collins, Illustrator

by Fran Briggs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17-year-old Dallas resident, Maliyah D. Collins has professionally illustrated her second book. "Why We Praise God" is available for preorder at Amazon her publicist announced today.

The book project marks the second time that award-winning, 35-time author, D. L. Quaker (a.k.a. Danyelle Scroggins) has commissioned Collins to illustrate her book cover and interior work.

"Why We Praise God" (The GatPack Adventures) by D. L. Quaker is the second book in a series. It is dynamically animated and features stellar art work which complements the storyline.

"Why We Praise God" is about three children of a preacher who get a lesson about mimicking Sister Boyce. The first lady of the church redirects them by teaching the children, Rai, Dobbie, and DJ, why they praise God.

"Maliyah's illustrates the storyline brilliantly," stated Fran Briggs, spokesperson for Maliyah D. Collins. "She uses blue, tan, red, purple, orange, violet, and green to depict the attire, emotional development, and expressions of the characters."

Preordering Why We Praise God can be completed at https://amzn.to/36ttUoX. For additional information, including how to commission Maliyah D. Collins for professional illustration and animation services, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com.

ABOUT MALIYAH D. COLLINS

Maliyah D. Collins is an artist who brings storylines to life with stellar illustrations. She enjoys cooking, exercising, and dancing. Maliyah is a majorette at David W. Carter High School in Dallas, Texas. She is the illustrator of "Why We Go to Church" and "Why We Praise God" by D. L. Quaker.

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dallas Teen, Maliyah D. Collins Provides Illustrations for Why We Praise God

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.