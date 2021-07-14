Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Report to 2031 : Forecasts by Application (Breast Cancer Testing (Mammography Systems, Breast Cancer Tumor Marker Tests. Blood Chemistries and Blood Cell Count, Biopsies, and Other Diagnostic Imaging Tests), Infectious Disease Testing (Urinary Tract Infection Testing, MRSA Testing, Hepatitis Testing, Tuberculosis Testing, and Other Infectious Disease Testing), Cervical Cancer Testing (Pap Smear and HPV Testing), Osteoporosis Testing (Bone Densitometry and In Vitro Blood Tests), Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing (Chlamydia Trachomatis And Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (Ct/Ng) Testing, HIV Testing, and Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases), Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing (Cystic Fibrosis, Down Syndrome and Edward Syndrome, TORCH Infections, and Other Diseases), Ultrasound (OB/GYN Imaging and Breast Imaging), Pregnancy and Fertility Testing (Lab-based Testing and Fertility Monitors), Ovarian Cancer Testing(Ovarian Cancer Tumor Marker Tests, Diagnostic Imaging Tests, and Other Tests)), By End User (Hospitals and Home Care) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Women’s Health Diagnostics: By Application

Breast Cancer Testing

o Mammography Systems

o Breast Cancer Tumor Marker Tests

o Blood Chemistries and Blood Cell Count

o Biopsies

o Other Diagnostic Imaging Tests

o Urinary Tract Infection Testing

o MRSA Testing

o Hepatitis Testing

o Tuberculosis Testing

o Other Infectious Disease Testing

o Pap Smear

o HPV Testing

o Bone Densitometry

o In Vitro Blood Tests

o Chlamydia Trachomatis And Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (Ct/Ng) Testing

o HIV Testing

o Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases

o Cystic Fibrosis

o Down Syndrome and Edward Syndrome

o TORCH Infections

o Other Diseases

o OB/GYN Imaging

o Breast Imaging

o Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Prediction Kits

o Lab-based Testing

o Fertility Monitors

o Ovarian Cancer Tumor Marker Tests

o Diagnostic Imaging Tests

o Other Tests

Women’s Health Diagnostics: By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America

U.S.

Canada

• Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

India

• Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Egypt

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading Companies profiled in this report include:

Companies Profiled in the Report

1. Siemens AG

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

3. Alere Inc.

4. Abbott Laboratories

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. GE Healthcare

8. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

9. PerkinElmer Inc.

10. bioMerieux SA

