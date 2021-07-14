Ex-monk, Lion-tamer’s Son, Brings Peace to Cancer Survivors

Former Buddhist scholar, author, mindfulness teacher offers public and private group training on Zoom

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty years ago Stephen Schettini hitchhiked to India looking for life’s meaning and purpose. Welcomed in Dharamsala by the Dalai Lama, he studied at the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, decided to stay and became a monk.

Schettini’s parents were circus performers—his father a lion-tamer and his mother an acrobatic dancer. It was the courage they showed in following their dreams that inspired him to leave university and do what he really believed in—even though it went against all common sense.

Eight years later he was ready to start teaching, and Schettini decided to return to the West. He understood his subject well by now but faced an unfamiliar audience. Instead of peaceful Tibetan monks, these were anxious, stressed-out consumers.

“The privileged life of a monk didn’t help me understand anything about what they were going through,” says Schettini. He gave up his robes, took a job and learned to ‘get ahead’—only to discover that even when you succeed, the game goes on—the struggle never stops. We expect to have enough one day to sit down and stop—but in consumer culture today, who stops?

Schettini also found his perceptions to be quite different from those around him. “I was literally out of this world for eight years,” he said. “That gave me a completely new angle on anxiety and where it comes from, on life and what it’s for. I help people not just understand mindfulness, but USE it as a day-to-day tool.”

Among his thousands of students, Schettini has taught dozens of cancer survivors, and discovered how naturally they take to mindfulness. “A life-changing diagnosis like that resets your priorities in ways that really bring the present moment front and centre,” he says. “I learn so much from them.”

After 15 years of classes in the Montreal area, Schettini has teamed with his wife, life coach Caroline Courey, to teach live classes continuously on the Zoom platform, offering his students a practical and inspiring foundation to develop an ongoing practice.

