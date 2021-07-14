Ninety One Appoints Head of Southern Region with Continued Expansion Across North American Institutional Team
William H Berkmeier III, Ninety One's Regional Director, South
Ninety One, an active global investment manager, announced the appointment of William H Berkmeier III as Institutional Regional Director for the South.
Will joins Ninety One at an exciting time of strong momentum and we look forward to the market knowledge and client experience he brings to our seasoned team.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One, an independent, active global investment manager, announced the appointment of William H Berkmeier III as Institutional Regional Director for the South. Mr. Berkmeier will lead the business development efforts in the Southern US region, cultivating and managing relationships and representing Ninety One’s investment strategies to institutional investors and their respective consultants. Based in Birmingham, AL, Mr. Berkmeier reports to Philip Anker, Head of North America Institutional Client Group and its regional CEO.
— Philip Anker, CEO of Ninety One North America
Founded in South Africa and headquartered in London and Cape Town, Ninety One established an Americas presence more than a decade ago and has steadily grown the business to more than $25 billion AUM, as of March 31, 2021. With a strong pipeline of new business opportunities in the institutional market, focused largely on Public and Corporate Retirement Plans, Healthcare organizations, Insurance companies, Endowments & Foundations and Family Offices, bringing Mr. Berkmeier to the firm is another key step in expanding Ninety One’s institutional business.
“Will joins us at an exciting time of strong momentum and we look forward to the market knowledge and client experience he brings to our seasoned team,” Mr. Anker explained. “We believe Ninety One offers a compelling set of active specialists and investment strategies that Will is particularly well-suited to present to institutional investors.”
Mr. Berkmeier joins Ninety One from Lazard Asset Management, where he held several roles during his 14 years at the firm. Most recently he was a Director of Institutional Sales & Client Service, and Regional Head of Central US. Will began his career as an Investment Analyst with LCG Associates.
Building upon several large institutional mandates and growing demand for the firm’s global investment capabilities, Ninety One has added regional and consultant relations specialists and investment professionals to support and bolster the business across the US and Canada. Recently, the firm announced the appointment of its new Institutional Regional Director for the West Coast, Sasha Talcott, CFA, who joined Ninety One from PIMCO.
Ninety One also became the first investment manager founded in South Africa to sign the Net Zero Asset Manager Initiative. Mr. Anker explained, “We understand our clients’ interest and demand for new sources of investment returns and differentiated expertise in areas of emerging markets and sustainable investing which Ninety One has a long history of providing.”
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than $180 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a full range of investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets. For more than a decade, the firm has been committed to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America, developing trusted partnerships by delivering local expertise with a global platform.
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started with domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. On Stewardship & Sustainability: Ninety One believes that by investing sustainably the firm can make a positive impact to people and the planet while delivering long-term investment returns.
http://ninetyone.com/united-states
Kimberly Weinrick
Ninety One
kimberly.weinrick@ninetyone.com
