The Onaqui Wild Horse Roundup is Underway Today

In spite of mammoth efforts from America’s equine protection community to protect the Onaqui wild horses, a helicopter roundup started this morning.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s iconic and beloved Onaqui wild horses are being pursued by helicopter contractors hired by the Bureau of Land Management to remove them from their ranges. They are facing the trauma that comes with pursuit.

Public viewing is taking place and it has been documented that at the time of this writing the first group of horses, a complete band, has been moved toward a waiting trap. The public is being kept at bay from the traps that the horses are driven into. Viewing there is said to be miles from the trap.

Horses are prey animals and they are running for their lives today hoping to find safety. They fear the helicopters above them and the sounds of the chopper blades. Running … but they will not find the safety they seek. These are their final moments of freedom as they know it. Family groups will be separated.

If you are not familiar with, or have never watched these roundups, many videos are available. Please watch the videos in this google link to learn more.

https://www.google.com/search?q=videos+of+wild+horse+roundups&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari

In spite of weeks of herculean efforts in the form of rallies, letters, petitions, emails and calls from advocates beseeching the President and the Secretary of the Interior for help, there has been no response. The efforts have not been acknowledged and they have not been responded to.

As I close this article, word has been posted that the first group of horses is loaded in a truck and being removed. For the many people in our country who view our wild horses as symbols of strength and freedom, who recognize that America was built on the backs of horses, the time for change in the care and protection of the wild horses is past due. It’s 2021 and time to bring humane science to the wild horse and burro program.

For updates please google Onaqui Wild Horse Roundup.