Partake Cannabis Inc. receives sales license for fresh & dried cannabis from Health Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partake Cannabis, a licensed producer based in Edmonton, is pleased to announce it has been granted a license from Health Canada to sell fresh & dried cannabis products, effective July 13, 2021. Focused on quality craft cannabis, Partake Cannabis (formerly known as Euphora Cannabinoids), follows the same principles as craft producers under OCS’ designation. This entails unique genetics grown in small batches that are hang dried then hand trimmed & packaged. The company is excited to enter the Alberta craft cannabis market.
Partake Cannabis products will be available in the province of Alberta at AGLC licensed retailers. The first product under the ‘Umami’ line, will be GMO- a potent, pungent nighttime cultivar. The company plans to release new genetics from its library in the near future.
