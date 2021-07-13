Physician General, Medical Professionals Answer Vaccine Questions for Asian Pacific American Community

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson joined a panel discussion on COVID-19 vaccine information for the Asian Pacific American community. The panel, hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and moderated by Stephanie Sun, Executive Director of the Commission, was entitled Vax Facts for the Asian Pacific American Community and featured opening remarks from First Lady Frances Wolf. This was the sixth event in a series that seeks to provide relevant and accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines and address the questions of concerned citizens.

Dr. Johnson was joined by medical professionals to answer questions about vaccine efficacy and information privacy:

Dr. Raymond Leung, Meadville Medical Center

Dr. Vasu Singh, Medical Director at UPMC Health Insurance Division

George Choe, President and CEO Jaisohn Medical Center and Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation

“Like every community, the needs of the AAPI communities are unique and require input from individuals of those communities to address them accurately,” said First Lady Wolf. “I am thankful for this group of healthcare professionals who, like so many others, have dedicated themselves to sharing truthful information and empowering Pennsylvanians to make informed decisions about vaccines.”

“We are continuing to make great progress in Pennsylvania’s vaccination efforts, however we recognize that some are still hesitant to get vaccinated,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect against COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant and other strains of the virus. It’s essential that we continue to inform and educate Pennsylvanians about the COVID-19 vaccine, because good information leads to good decisions.”

COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, reliable and accessible, and youth as young as age 12 are eligible to be vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov (vacunas.gov en español) to find a vaccine provider near you.

More details from today’s event including the full video and information about the panelists can be found on Facebook. Video of the event will also be available on PAcast.