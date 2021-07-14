Jenesse Center Awarded $250,000 Grant by the Everychild Foundation
Karen Earl has served with Jenesse Center for 25 Years. Jenesse, founded by 5 African American women, is celebrating 40 years of trauma-informed, culturally sensitive domestic violence prevention and intervention services for unserved Angeles communities
"The Everychild grant comes with impeccable timing given the dire challenges of COVID-19," said Jenesse Director of Family Wellness, Charmine Davis, PsyD. "It builds our hope that we will continue to have the capacity to bring culturally sensitive, trauma informed services to our clients, most of whom are kids", Davis added.
The Los Angeles-based foundation, whose tagline is “Women Reinventing Philanthropy” is composed of over 200 local women, who eschew costly fundraisers. Instead, in a typical year, members contribute dues which are then pooled to award a single $1 million dollar grant to a local child-related agency to fund a new, innovative replicable project. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has chosen to temporarily adjust its grantmaking model and instead award multiple operating grants to assist local non-profits who have seen dramatic increases in demand for their services.
According to Jacqueline Caster, Everychild Founder and President, "Our members recognized that we had to pivot and respond to the incredible amount of need due to the hardships imposed on local families as a result of the pandemic. Jenesse Center is one of the agencies doing some of the most important work in the community to address these needs as the crisis has led to dramatic increases in domestic abuse."
Karen Earl said, " With mothers bringing multiple children to the center, many people do not realize the majority of our clients at Jenesse are children. Jenesse is profoundly grateful to do this important work for children and families to break the cycle of violence. The generous grant from the Everychild Foundation will ensure a significant impact in our work to secure and protect children from trauma and violence."
