CBDepot progresses in certification of its ingredients for use in organic and natural cosmetics

CBDepot - Upmarket Cannabinoid Solutions

CBDepot’s CBD and CBG natural isolates, Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract, CBD and CBG types, are now certified cosmetic raw materials under the COSMOS-standard.

CBDepot goes further towards compliance with the consumer trends. COSMOS seals are just another proof of our leadership as a trusted provider of upmarket cannabinoid solutions”” — Boris Baňas, co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of CBDepot

TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COSMOS-standard signature is a trusted consumer guarantee for organic and natural cosmetics.Under COSMOS-standard, two signatures for ingredients and raw materials are available, COSMOS CERTIFIED, and COSMOS APPROVED. The COSMOS CERTIFIED signature is available for physically or chemically processed agro-ingredients with organic content that meet the COSMOS-standard. The COSMOS APPROVED signature is available for non-organic raw materials approved for use in cosmetics products certified to the COSMOS-standard. CBDepot currently offers COSMOS CERTIFIED cosmetic raw materials Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract - CBD type , and Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract - CBG type and COSMOS APPROVED cosmetic raw materials Cannabidiol, and Cannabigerol isolatesCBDepot is a pioneer in the manufacture of high-quality natural and synthesized cannabinoids. With roots dating back to 2014, the company has been a leader in helping to establish legal and quality standards for cannabinoid-specific ingredients that have a fast-growing presence in sectors including foods, cosmetics, medical devices, and magistral formulas.