CBDepot progresses in certification of its ingredients for use in organic and natural cosmetics
CBDepot’s CBD and CBG natural isolates, Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract, CBD and CBG types, are now certified cosmetic raw materials under the COSMOS-standard.
CBDepot goes further towards compliance with the consumer trends. COSMOS seals are just another proof of our leadership as a trusted provider of upmarket cannabinoid solutions””TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COSMOS-standard signature is a trusted consumer guarantee for organic and natural cosmetics.
— Boris Baňas, co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of CBDepot
Under COSMOS-standard, two signatures for ingredients and raw materials are available, COSMOS CERTIFIED, and COSMOS APPROVED. The COSMOS CERTIFIED signature is available for physically or chemically processed agro-ingredients with organic content that meet the COSMOS-standard. The COSMOS APPROVED signature is available for non-organic raw materials approved for use in cosmetics products certified to the COSMOS-standard.
CBDepot currently offers COSMOS CERTIFIED cosmetic raw materials Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract - CBD type, and Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract - CBG type and COSMOS APPROVED cosmetic raw materials Cannabidiol, and Cannabigerol isolates
CBDepot is a pioneer in the manufacture of high-quality natural and synthesized cannabinoids. With roots dating back to 2014, the company has been a leader in helping to establish legal and quality standards for cannabinoid-specific ingredients that have a fast-growing presence in sectors including foods, cosmetics, medical devices, and magistral formulas.
Michal Tozser
CBDepot
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn