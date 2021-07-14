Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is expected to grow from $28.74 billion in 2020 to $31.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The directory, mailing list and other publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish directories, mailing lists, and collections or compilations of fact. These establishments may publish directories and mailing lists in print or electronic form. The products are typically protected in their selection, arrangement and/or presentation. Examples are lists of mailing addresses, telephone directories, directories of businesses, collections or compilations of proprietary drugs or legal case results, compilations of public records, etc.

Trends In The Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market

Directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways. Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater for the needs of the consumers.

Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Segments:

The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Directory and Mailing List, Other Publishers

By Application: Residential, Business

By Geography: The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020.

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Organizations Covered: Thomson Reuters, Nielsen Holdings, YP Holdings LLC, Dex Media Inc., Gannett.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

