The Fast Fashion Industry Grows With It Increasingly Being Adopted By The Youth Population

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s insights on fast fashion global market state that the increasing adoption of affordable clothes by the rising youth population drove the fast fashion market. According to the United Nations estimates of the world’s youth population, in 2019 the youth population totaled 1.2 billion and it is projected to grow by 7.9 percent to 1.3 million by 2030. The youth population is attracted to unique, trendy and affordable clothes. Apparel manufacturing companies are therefore focusing on bringing clothes from the most recent fashion trends presented in fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothes by increasing the youth population thus boosts the fast fashion market.

The global fast fashion market size is expected grow from $25.09 billion in 2020 to $30.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fast fashion market forecast is expected to reach $39.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The major players covered in the global fast fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look, River Island, C&A, Cotton On, Topshop, Pull & Bear, Bershka, rue21, Miss Selfridge, Charlotte Russe, Bestseller, NewYorker, L Brands, Arcadia, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Mergers and acquisitions among competitors help them strengthen their positions in clothing markets across different geographies.

The fast-fashion market covered in this report is segmented by gender into women's wear, men's wear and by age into adult’s wear, teens wear, kids wear, others.

Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fast fashion global market overview, forecast fast fashion global market size and growth for the whole market, fast fashion market segments, and geographies, fast fashion global market trends, fast fashion market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

