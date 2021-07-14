WPI’s Master of Science in Data Science Online Program Equips Learners for a Booming Career

Online Master of Science in Data Science Programs, like the one offered by Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), empowers today's professionals with the skills and credentials needed to advance in a fast-moving, data-driven world.

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, Massachusetts, United States, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data scientists apply math, statistics, and computer science to create data-informed solutions that not only address real-world problems but empower companies, organizations, and governments to function more efficiently. These knowledgeable professionals have made pioneering discoveries in medicine, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and many other industries.

Now more than ever, opportunities are booming in the data science field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 31% growth rate in employment for data scientists between 2019–2029.

According to U.S. News & World Report, data scientists are ranked #2 in Best Technology Jobs, #6 in Best STEM Jobs, and #8 in 100 Best Jobs; they also make a median salary of $94,820. As the statistics suggest, opportunities for job growth and stability are excellent.

Data scientists work in a range of industries, including:

Technology

Business

Finance and Banking

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Marketing and Advertising

As the complexity of data evolves, the need for skilled individuals who can analyze and communicate actionable findings from data will also grow. Data continues to play a prominent role in the global marketplace. In turn, data scientists have the unique opportunity to apply their knowledge of math, statistics, and technology to drive solutions in a rapidly-shifting world.

Universities like WPI prepare graduates for today's bright careers as data scientists. Students who earn an Online Master of Science in Data Science degree can strive for advanced opportunities across a wide range of industries.

About WPI

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, WPI offers online programs like the Master of Science in Data Science. Through an interdisciplinary approach, core foundation of data science courses, and in-demand specializations, WPI's program prepares students to gain fresh insights from data and effectively relay the significance of their findings.

Students in the Master of Science in Data Science online program learn how to offer concrete, creative solutions and deliver impactful ideas shaped by data. In addition to developing interpersonal skills, graduates gain technical mastery such as database management and analysis techniques.

