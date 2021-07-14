Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The second suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 44 year-old Cornell Barry Day, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Simple Assault.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

