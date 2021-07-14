North Texas Jellystone Park ™ Now Offers Cashless Wristbands

One of Texas' most exciting family getaway destinations has introduced a new feature.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today introduced its Bear Bands, a cashless wristband for campers.

"With our new Bear Band cashless wristbands, campers can make purchases all day long without fumbling with a purse, wallet, cash, or credit cards," said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™. "Bear Bands are a smart and convenient way to enjoy your day without the worry of misplacing your cash or credit cards by leaving them stored safely back at the cabin or campsite."

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping / "glamping" experience that's easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

Purviance went on to reveal that Bear Bands are available at Front Desk in the Ranger Station, Activities Craft Desk in the Bear's Den, and the Kountry Kreamery.

As for why anyone would want to wear a Bear Band, Purviance noted that campers receive:

● A 10 percent discount on all 2021 merchandise purchases in the park (a few restrictions apply).

● Perks and additional deals during your stay, announced on its CampersApp, weekly.

● Security – Eliminates the risk of loss or theft of your purse or wallet.

● Password/Passphrase protected in case of loss/theft.

● Easily deactivated.

● The first Bear Band is free to registered guests.

● Faster/easier access to Pirates' Cove Water Park.

● Multi-day pass purchasers – Can go directly to Pirates' Cove Water park - just scan the Bear.

Bear Bands, according to Purviance, never expire and are reusable on each return trip to North Texas Jellystone.™

"The Bear Bands identify registered guests of the park and provide quick/easy identification of a lost child," Purviance said before adding that it also provides controlled spending by giving the kids a daily allowance; Bear Bands are environmentally friendly, and all the cool campers are wearing them."

For more information about North Texas Jellystone Park™ please visit https://northtexasjellystone.com/about-us and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States