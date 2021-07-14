Credico UK to Hold Annual Awards Gala in May 2022

This spectacular black-tie event, the UK's first since 2019, will welcome partners and clients in celebration of the past two years of dynamic success.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credico UK has announced the first UK Awards Gala since the coronavirus pandemic. The event will celebrate the successes of the direct marketing industry at the Grosvenor House Hotel.About Credico: https://www.credico.com/ Credico Marketing Ltd. is the UK’s largest field marketing specialist and hosts a highly-anticipated gala every year to honour the industry’s top performers and recognise accomplishments from the preceding year. Unfortunately, as large gatherings have been cancelled due to government restrictions, Credico has been unable to host its annual Award Galas during 2020 or 2021. However, next year’s invitation-only event is being planned for May 2022 and will include various keynote speakers to present the honours and announce proceedings.Credico partners with clients to help increase their customer loyalty through face-to-face interactions; the global firm is an expert in outsourced customer acquisition and retention services. To demonstrate Credico’s gratitude for the hard work put in during the pandemic, the firm will host a spectacular evening packed with renowned guest speakers, recognition, and a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate the successes of the last 24 months.The luxurious awards gala will take place at London Mayfair’s famous Grosvenor House Hotel; the venue is a favourite with Credico. They have a history of successful celebrations and conferences held at the establishment. With a champagne reception to welcome partners and clients of Credico, the firm will look forward to announcing award winners and indulging in a black-tie gala dinner and party afterward.The Awards Gala will showcase the top industry talent to emerge from the pandemic, celebrate success stories, and have an array of crystal for the award winners to take home.