Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,389 in the last 365 days.

Credico UK to Hold Annual Awards Gala in May 2022

This spectacular black-tie event, the UK's first since 2019, will welcome partners and clients in celebration of the past two years of dynamic success.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credico UK has announced the first UK Awards Gala since the coronavirus pandemic. The event will celebrate the successes of the direct marketing industry at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

About Credico: https://www.credico.com/

Credico Marketing Ltd. is the UK’s largest field marketing specialist and hosts a highly-anticipated gala every year to honour the industry’s top performers and recognise accomplishments from the preceding year. Unfortunately, as large gatherings have been cancelled due to government restrictions, Credico has been unable to host its annual Award Galas during 2020 or 2021. However, next year’s invitation-only event is being planned for May 2022 and will include various keynote speakers to present the honours and announce proceedings.

Credico partners with clients to help increase their customer loyalty through face-to-face interactions; the global firm is an expert in outsourced customer acquisition and retention services. To demonstrate Credico’s gratitude for the hard work put in during the pandemic, the firm will host a spectacular evening packed with renowned guest speakers, recognition, and a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate the successes of the last 24 months.

The luxurious awards gala will take place at London Mayfair’s famous Grosvenor House Hotel; the venue is a favourite with Credico. They have a history of successful celebrations and conferences held at the establishment. With a champagne reception to welcome partners and clients of Credico, the firm will look forward to announcing award winners and indulging in a black-tie gala dinner and party afterward.

The Awards Gala will showcase the top industry talent to emerge from the pandemic, celebrate success stories, and have an array of crystal for the award winners to take home.

Debbie Shaw
Credico
+44 20 7340 8695
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Credico UK to Hold Annual Awards Gala in May 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.