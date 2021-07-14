TBI Agents Investigating Sevier County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with deputies from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m., Sevier County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man who was armed with a gun. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired. The male subject was transported to a local hospital to be treated for gunshots wounds. A deputy was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. Two other residents in the home were transported to be treated for injuries sustained prior to the arrival of deputies.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.