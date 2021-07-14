Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,406 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Sevier County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with deputies from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m., Sevier County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man who was armed with a gun. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired. The male subject was transported to a local hospital to be treated for gunshots wounds. A deputy was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. Two other residents in the home were transported to be treated for injuries sustained prior to the arrival of deputies.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Sevier County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.