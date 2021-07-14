Health Cost IQ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Its SaaS Platform
Fast-growing SaaS company is raising over $1M from both accredited investors and individuals to help fuel the growth of its technology platform and client base
The recent rapid growth in our client base and stellar reviews by our clients and end users validate the quality of our service offering and the superiority of our technology platform.”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Cost IQ (HCQ) (https://www.healthcostiq.com), a leading healthcare SaaS software innovator with a mission to help employers, health plans, and other risk-holding fiduciaries identify and address the causes and sources of their ever-increasing healthcare costs, today announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign with Republic to raise over $1M for its Health Data IQ software platform.
— Jude Odu, Founder and CEO
Health Cost IQ is one of the first healthcare-focused SaaS companies to use equity crowdfunding, a novel form of investment that is open to both individuals and accredited investors and which became legal in the United States only a few years ago. HCQ’s public campaign page can be found at https://republic.co/health-cost-iq/
“Two of the biggest problems in healthcare today are a lack of transparency in the payment system and the difficulty in aggregating diverse datasets into a format that is understandable and actionable. The Health Data IQ platform efficiently addresses both problems, ensuring practical decision making and cost control,” noted Dr. Lawrence Lubbers, Cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer. Jude Odu, Founder and CEO added that “the recent rapid growth in our client base and stellar reviews by our clients and end users validate the quality of our service offering and the superiority of our technology platform when measured against our competitors.”
Proceeds from the crowdfunding campaign will help fund new hires in sales and marketing to formally take our SaaS product to the market, and in product development, with a portion dedicated to working capital. Investment amounts on our Republic campaign page start at as little as $100.
Investors receive perks such as having their investor profile added to the Investors section on our website, receiving a seat on our Advisory Board, or achieving company Cofounder status, including listing of investor's profile as a cofounder on the Leadership section of our corporate website.
About Health Cost IQ
Health Cost IQ is a HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 certified SaaS ecosystem that helps minimize excessive healthcare spending through a proven methodology that identifies avoidable risk factors present in medically insured populations, analyzes the risks, and provides clear solutions to help clients minimize those risks, thus reducing unnecessary costs and saving organizations money. For more information, visit: https://www.healthcostiq.com
About Republic
Republic is a leading investment platform that provides access to startup, real estate, crypto, and video game investments for both retail and accredited investors. Republic has facilitated over $250 million in investments by our global community of over one million members. Headquartered in New York City with a team in six countries, Republic is backed by Binance, AngelList, Passport Capital, and more. For more information, visit https://www.republic.co
