HARRMONIKA MUSIK PRESENTS 'AWESOME AUGUST' TO CELEBRATE A RETURN TO NORMALCY AND TO INSPIRE VACCINATIONS

HARRMONIKA MUSIK WILL RELEASE NEW MUSIC IN AUGUST AS A SUMMER CELEBRATION OF OUR HOPEFULLY POSITIVE RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE AFTER THE PANDEMIC

EITHER YOUR HUMAN OR YOUR SOMETHING ELSE” — HarrMonika

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarrMonika Musik wants to welcome everyone to 'AWESOME AUGUST' to celebrate the lowering of Covid-19 PANDEMIC restrictions. HarrMonika will release four new MUSIC SINGLES in August 2021. The country and the world has been under siege from the Covid-19 virus since January of 2020 and as of June 2021 the CDC and President Biden began lowering restrictions due to the successful rollout of the Phizer and Moderna vaccines that started circulating in late 2020. The Biden/Harris Administration hatched a cogent plan to have 70% of United States citizens fully vaccinated by July 4th but fell short of their goal due to political resistance and misinformation about the vaccine. Still they reached their goal albeit a month later. With THE DELTA VARIANT now raging especially amongst THE UNVACCINATED it is all of our responsibility to make sure we GET THE SHOTS and continue to WEAR MASK to protect ourselves our loved ones and our fellow citizens."SONG 1; GIVE YOUR LOVE Composed the Summer of 2020, is a song that was inspired by our Doctors, Frontline Covid Workers, Support Staff Workers and many other Public Servants who literally put their lives on the line in service to others ! GIVE YOUR LOVE is a beautiful upbeat song that simply ask each and everyone to give their love... The world has grown increasingly dark where we have allowed race economics politics religious fanaticism and personality to divide us. This song reminds us that it is very important to simply GIVE a little something of ourselves towards the greater good. "Either your human or your something else" is a line from the song that speaks for itself.SONG TWO; PRAYING FOR LIGHT "I will honestly admit that I was really scared for most of the Spring Summer and Fall of 2020 as hundreds of thousands of people were dying from the virus here in the USA and around the world. I was literally on my hands and knees hoping for a solution. The Solution-many hard working everyday people banding together for the good of all. The newly elected Biden Administration the CDC and many brilliant Scientist in the USA and around the world went to work on developing vaccines in record time and The Biden Administration's subsequent rollout of the vaccines help to stem the horrific tide of the COVID-19 virus. PRAYING FOR LIGHT is simply a prayer for mercy and humanity.SONG THREE; A BRIDGE TOO FAR (instrumental) If you are of the belief that the color of your skin and or how much money you have in the bank makes you better than others and automatically gives you to entitlement and privilege beyond others and the law-then that is A BRIDGE TOO FAR !!! Its time for the people of this country to truly unite !!! "When We Don't Stand For Something Then We'll Go For Anything" and thats exactly what happened in 2016. We live in a world where a person cannot express what they truly feel without the scrutiny of social media politicians and religious fanatics "Together We Stand Divided We Fall." The only power we have as individuals is to exercise your vote. And so take the time to find out who is running for public office, what their agenda is and how it affects you, your family and the community you live in. A BRIDGE TOO FAR will include a video that is more 'Film Noir" than video.SONG FOUR; DEY IS TRIPPN is a 'funk extravaganza' that points to the out and out delusions of many people in this country. The election steal, the rejection of the vaccine, the January 6 insurrection, religious fanaticism and hypocrisy and many conspiracy theories have fueled what can only be described as 'MADNESS.' "These people are straight up trippn" and the moral of this story is that we as individuals have to start thinking for ourselves and talking amongst one another to weed out all the lies and misinformation !!! "I patently reject the idea that we are not all equals, that the color of your skin entitles some people to disregard the 'rule of law.'HarrMonika Musik is an 'old school musician who composes arranges and performs all of the tracks for his creations. However he is 'new school' when it comes to modern recording technology. Working out of his Digital Office in 'The Big Apple' New York City he is hard at work continuing to develop his own 'signature sound.' "I'm especially proud of the fact that AWESOME AUGUST features four completely different styles/genres of music as I like trying different things."Mid-June HarrMonika released 2 Singles-'I Miss Holding Your Hands' (lyric by Lark Lewis) and Covid-19 No Tomorrow along with The Covid-19 video. To date they have collectively garnered over 68,451 YouTube views (as per youtube statistics) and countless likes and positive responses from all over the world. "For me it has never been about fame and fortune but simply a deep desire to share my gifts with others and contribute something positive to thegreater good."HarrMonika Musik will release 'The Tonal Contrast of Love' (the Winter of 2022) his first studio collection since the 2015 spoken word/musical tribute to the late poet singer Gil Scott Heron 'The Twilight of Spoken Words.' He will also sprinkle the Autumn and Early Winter Season with a variety of MUSIC SINGLES and so keep your eyes and especially ears peeled."Our greatest hope is that you find enjoyment enlightenment and peace"

