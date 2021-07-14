Marina del Rey Film Festival Opens 10-Year Anniversary with Nico Santucci's "Sarogeto"

Sarogeto by Nico Santucci Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marina del Rey Film Festival returns for its 10-year anniversary featuring the premiere of Nico Santucci's "Sarogeto" on opening night, July 16, 2021. The MDR film festival was dubbed a "Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals" in the country.

Sarogeto is the story of a complicated and emotional struggle that Japanese American Grace / Minami Stanton faces. It's a film filled with relevant and thought provoking subjects including spirituality, mental illness, and depression. Sarogeto is one of the first movies allowed to film in the Aokigahara Forest (Suicide Forest) in Japan and additional locations include Tokyo, Laguna Beach, Marina del Rey and Newport Beach. This film is partially subtitled in Japanese, with the majority in English.

Sarogeto stars: Eric Roberts, Ikumi Yoshimatsu, Winsor Harmon III, Ruby Park, Koji Niiya, Aki Aleong, Angelica Bridges and Derek Warburton. Original scores and music created by Martin Tillman, Jakob Balogh and Keaton Simons.

Sarogeto will also headline during Megafest at 9:30 p.m. at the Galaxy Sony Digital Cinema Theater in Las Vegas on July 28, 2021.

