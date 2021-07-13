Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:51 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 43 year-old Kareem Elliot Watkins, of Temple Hills, MD.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, law enforcement officers in Fulton County, Georgia, arrested 35 year-old Byron Brooks, of Northeast, DC.

Brooks went through the extradition process and was returned to Washington, DC. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, he was charged with Second Degree Murder.