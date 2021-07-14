Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the 300 block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver/gray 2011 Nissan Rogue with a Maryland Tag of 9EJ1240.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.