Senator Karla May Sees Scrap Metal Protection Bill Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — House Bill 69, which aims to crack down on the theft and sale of illegally obtained scrap metal such as copper, was signed into law by the governor on July 13. This legislation includes Senate Bill 318, sponsored by State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.

House Bill 69 prohibits individuals from engaging in the business of copper property peddling in the City of St. Louis without first obtaining a license from the city. Individuals who have been convicted of burglary, robbery, stealing, theft or possession, or receiving stolen goods in the two years prior to the date of application are ineligible for a license. The legislation also changes the requirements of maintaining sales records of certain metals from two years to three years, as well as extends the length of time certain precious metals must remain in an unaltered state from five to 10 days. Additionally, HB 69 designates the offense of stealing as a Class E felony if the property is a catalytic converter.

“This is an important step for the City of St. Louis in managing the rampant theft of catalytic converters and other precious metals like copper,” Sen. May said. “With these license requirements and a few extra reporting requirements, I believe we can ensure the integrity of scrap metal bought and sold in our community.”

Also signed into law on Wednesday was Senate Bill 72. This legislation includes Senate Bill 610, sponsored by Sen. May, designating every March 26 as “Pioneering Black Women’s Day” in honor of Gwen B. Giles, who was the first Black woman to serve in the Missouri Senate.

For more information on Sen. May’s legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/May.

