Governor Newsom Statement on Julie Su’s Confirmation as Deputy Secretary of Labor at the U.S. Department of Labor

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Senate confirmation of Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency Julie A. Su to serve as Deputy Secretary of Labor at the U.S. Department of Labor:

“On behalf of all Californians, Jen and I want to thank Julie Su for her service to this state and congratulate her on her confirmation to serve as our nation’s Deputy Secretary of Labor.

“Julie joined my Administration in the very beginning with a shared vision to create a California For All. She represents the best California has to offer – a champion for our state’s workers who tirelessly fights for equity, inclusiveness and social justice.

“Julie has been fighting for workers’ rights from California for nearly three decades. And now, as Deputy Secretary of Labor, she will help our country build a more inclusive economy that works for all Americans as we recover from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”

###

