Food Safety Testing Market expected to reach $4,124,140.72 Thousand with Industry Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact, Emerging Trends, Business Growth by 2027

The Global Food Safety Testing Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Sales Analysis" report has been added to Data Bridge Market Research offering.



The presentation of new investigation administrations by market players has additionally pushed market development in various areas like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW. Foodborne sicknesses, rigid unofficial laws, and changes in expectations for everyday comforts have likewise been the fundamental elements liable for the expansion sought after for sanitation testing across the world. Exchange has been answerable for the development of the wholesome examination market in non-industrial nations since these nations are needed to fulfill the quality guidelines of the bringing in country.

Food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,124,140.72 Thousand by 2027. Increasing number of foodborne illnesses are leading the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

TÜV SÜD

ALS Limited

Intertek Group

TÜV NORD GROUP

Symbio Laboratories

QIMA

Pacific Lab

Ugene Laboratory Services

Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Mérieux Nutrisciences

FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Adpen Laboratories

Cotecna Inspection SA

Spectro Analytical Labs

Nsf International

R J Hill Laboratories

ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

Bio Synergy Laboratories

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request.

All throughout the planet, Food supply is under consistent danger, and compelling test items that can guarantee Food Safety Testing are popular. Food Safety Testing is a fundamental piece of protecting shopper's wellbeing and prosperity; internationally, it is quite possibly the most essential issues.

Food Safety Testing alludes to assessing food items for sickness causing synthetic compounds, organic entities, and other unsafe materials. It for the most part targets three essential food foreign substances: microorganisms, synthetic compounds, and hereditarily changed creatures (GMOs).

In any case, the rising number of foodborne sicknesses, defilement cases, and poisonousness have compromised sanitation and raised the requirement for food handling testing. Creating purchaser premium in food quality with high mechanical headways drives the food handling testing market around the world.

According to WHO

For the year 2021 approximately 600 million - around 1 in 10 people fall sick after eating adulterated food, and 420,000 die every year, thus resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years.

40% of the foodborne diseases happen to children less than five years of age, with 125,000 deaths globally every year.

Coronavirus Impact on Worldwide Food Safety Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the food market, highlighting the significance of safe, healthy, and nutritious eating. Therefore, food security and food sustainability are recognized as strongly affected dimensions of food systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Determined hard work on food safety will help countries mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic and enhance their spirit for the long term by promoting and stimulating food and agricultural trade.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Food safety testing market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on the basis of testing type, technology and food categories. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.



On the basis of testing type, the food safety testing market is segmented into allergen testing, pathogens testing, GMO testing, mycotoxins testing, nutritional labeling, heavy metals testing, pesticides testing, organic contaminants testing and others. In 2020, allergenic testing has the largest market share owing to the factors that the most of the food products have the chances that they contain allergenic factors into it in order to find out those allergens, the allergen testing is widely used.



On the basis of technology, the food safety testing market is segmented into culture media, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, microarrays, flow cytometry, and others. In 2020, culture media segment dominated the market owing to factors such as it is a traditional method and it gives accurate results.



is segmented into culture media, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, microarrays, flow cytometry, and others. In 2020, culture media segment dominated the market owing to factors such as it is a traditional method and it gives accurate results. On the basis of food categories, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat & meat products, egg & poultry products, fish and seafood, bakery products, cereals, grains & pulses, tea & coffee, herbs & spices, beverages, fruits & vegetables, milk & dairy products, honey, nuts and dried fruits, convenience foods, baby food, tobacco and others. In 2020, fish and seafood segment hold the largest market share owing to factors such as the demand for the products is very high among people many companies are highly engaged in providing services related to animal foods such seafoods, meat and others in which seafoods safety services requirement is high.



Food Safety Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Food safety testing market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, testing type, technology and food categories as referenced above.

The countries covered in the food safety testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is dominating in North America due to growing adoption of various technologies in the region for GMO testing. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating due to increasing number of foodborne illnesses in the region and increasing demand for the GMO products. In Europe, Germany is dominating due to high consumption of GMO food in the region because of changing lifestyle of people.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

In-depth Food Safety Testing Market Report: Intended Audience

Food Safety Testing manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Food Safety Testing

Food Safety Testing industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Food Safety Testing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Driving central members etching market edges and advancing at a remarkable speed, have been summed up in this Food Safety Testing market report with measurable information. The essential strategies for boosting the exhibition of organizations, for example, have been remembered for this Food Safety Testing market report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market

6. Global Food Safety Testing Volume

7. Market Share - Global Food Safety Testing

7.1 By Contaminant

7.2 By Pathogen Food Testing

7.3 By Region

7.4 By Method / Technology

8. Volume Share - Global Food Safety Testing

8.1 By Contaminant

8.2 By Pathogen Food Testing

8.3 By Region

8.4 By Method / Technology

9. Contaminant - Food Testing Market & Volume

9.1 Pathogen

9.1.1 Market & Forecast

9.1.2 Volume & Forecast

9.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Testing

9.3 Allergens

9.4 Agricultural Chemicals

9.5 Toxins

10. Pathogen - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

10.1 Salmonella

10.1.1 Market & Forecast

10.1.2 Volume & Forecast

10.2 E-Coli

10.3 Listeria

10.4 Campylobacter

10.5 Others

11. Regions - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market & Forecast

11.1.2 Volume & Forecast

11.2 Western Europe

11.3 Japan

11.4 China

11.5 Other Countries

12. Method / Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

12.1 Traditional Microbiology

12.1.1 Market & Forecast

12.1.2 Volume & Forecast

12.2 Molecular Diagnostics

12.3 Immunodiagnostics

13. Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Food Safety Portfolios

13.3 Merger/Acquisition

13.4 Financial Insights

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

The Report Highlights:

Gives a better understanding to the market participants how the global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services business environment is changing in terms of both profitability and growth, and how the industry is confronting the challenges to ensure continuous success in the global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services market.

The report assesses new revenue sources, and opportunities that could boost the capital of the market participants.

Size, growth, and profitability of all the market segments between the years 2021 and 2027 are detailed in the report.

Companies and segments that tend to achieve higher margins and higher growth rates in the forthcoming years are highlighted in the study.

Products and services that are more profitable in the higher price segments are included.

Innovative products and services and pricing strategies adopted by the leading companies gaining more profitability are outlined in the study.

Product marketing patterns that are significantly impacting the Food Safety Testing Systems and Services market.



A portion of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Methodology and Scope

Executive Summary

Access Control Industry Insights

Access Control Market, By Region

Company Profile



