Road Closure Route 1051 (Breakneck Road) - Bullskin Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1051 (Breakneck Road) located in Bullskin Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Spruce Hollow Road (T730) and Shenandoah Road (T805). The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 7am and will open on Friday, September 24.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1050 (Englishman Hill Road), Route 1048 (Swink Hill Road), Route 982, and Route 1044 (Ore Mine Hill Road)

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###