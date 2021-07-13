Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the 1900 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:45am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims and took their property. Both suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 18 year-old Ralston Tavon Walker and 18 year-old Terrance Daren Barfield both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).