US-12 resurfacing and railroad crossing repairs start Monday in White Pigeon

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: US-12

CLOSEST CITY : White Pigeon

START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 3.7 miles of US-12 and making improvements to two Grand Elk Railroad crossings. The $972,000 investment includes milling and resurfacing, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and new pavement markings on US-12 from the Grand Elk Railroad to Fairview Drive. Work also will include improvements to the US-12 and US-131 Grand Elk Railroad crossings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, increase safety and accessibility for pedestrians, and extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on US-12 with traffic regulators throughout the project.

Railroad crossing work will require short-term total closures and posted detours.