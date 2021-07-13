US-12 resurfacing and railroad crossing repairs start Monday in White Pigeon
COUNTY: St. Joseph
HIGHWAY: US-12
START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 3.7 miles of US-12 and making improvements to two Grand Elk Railroad crossings. The $972,000 investment includes milling and resurfacing, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and new pavement markings on US-12 from the Grand Elk Railroad to Fairview Drive. Work also will include improvements to the US-12 and US-131 Grand Elk Railroad crossings.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, increase safety and accessibility for pedestrians, and extend the life of the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on US-12 with traffic regulators throughout the project.
Railroad crossing work will require short-term total closures and posted detours.
- US-12 at Grand Elk Railroad, July 26 - Aug. 1, 2021: Detour posted on US-131, Indian Prairie Road, and Kalamazoo Street.
- US-131 at Grand Elk Railroad, Aug. 2-11: Detour posted on US-12, Indian Prairie Road, and Kalamazoo Street.