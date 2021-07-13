Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,416 in the last 365 days.

US-12 resurfacing and railroad crossing repairs start Monday in White Pigeon

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: US-12

CLOSEST CITY: White Pigeon

START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 3.7 miles of US-12 and making improvements to two Grand Elk Railroad crossings. The $972,000 investment includes milling and resurfacing, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and new pavement markings on US-12 from the Grand Elk Railroad to Fairview Drive. Work also will include improvements to the US-12 and US-131 Grand Elk Railroad crossings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, increase safety and accessibility for pedestrians, and extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on US-12 with traffic regulators throughout the project.

Railroad crossing work will require short-term total closures and posted detours.

  • US-12 at Grand Elk Railroad, July 26 - Aug. 1, 2021: Detour posted on US-131, Indian Prairie Road, and Kalamazoo Street.
  • US-131 at Grand Elk Railroad, Aug. 2-11: Detour posted on US-12, Indian Prairie Road, and Kalamazoo Street.

You just read:

US-12 resurfacing and railroad crossing repairs start Monday in White Pigeon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.