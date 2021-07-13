Additional Detroit/Pontiac-Chicago Amtrak Wolverine round-trip trains return in July and September

Contact:

Agency:

Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519, Marc Magliari, Amtrak Media Relations, 312-544-5390Transportation

Fast facts: - Additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine daily round-trip trains return July 19 and Sept. 7. - Ridership continues to increase, with more than 17,000 passengers riding the Wolverine in June compared to 5,500 in June 2020.

July 13, 2021 -- Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are restoring daily additional Wolverine round-trip trains between Detroit/Pontiac-Chicago via Ann Arbor and Dearborn in response to increased travel demand. Effective July 19, eastbound trains 350 and 354 and westbound trains 351 and 355 will depart Chicago and Pontiac mornings and evenings, respectively. Since last March, only one Amtrak MidwestSM Wolverine round-trip has been operating on this route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 7, the mid-day round-trip frequency of trains 352 and 353 will return and restore full service with a total of three daily Wolverine round-trip trains on this busy and vital route. Available tickets and updated schedules are available on Amtrak.com and its mobile apps.

"We have seen ridership continuing to increase, with more than 17,000 passengers riding the Wolverine this June compared to 5,500 in June 2020," said Peter Anastor, MDOT Office of Rail administrator. "So far, June was the highest ridership we've seen for the past year. With more people riding the train again, it makes the business case to restore the second Wolverine frequency now and the third round-trip after Labor Day."

"We've worked closely with MDOT to match Amtrak service levels to customer needs and we're glad to report all Michigan services will be back to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day," said Joseph Shacter, Amtrak senior manager for state-sponsored corridors in the Midwest. "We've experienced strong growth across our national network all year, including each of the Amtrak Midwest services."

Business class and café service are available on all MDOT-sponsored Amtrak services, including the Blue Water (trains 364 and 365) daily between Port Huron and Chicago, and the Pere Marquette (trains 370 and 371) daily between Grand Rapids and Chicago. Those service levels are unchanged.

Reservations are required for Amtrak trains on Michigan routes. Holders of 10-ride discounted multi-ride tickets can quickly satisfy this requirement by confirming their travel on their choice of trains using Amtrak RideReserveSM. Ticketing is now available on Amtrak.com, Amtrak's mobile apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.