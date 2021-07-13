Investigation Continues Into Wrong Way Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

July 13, 2021

(CHEVERLY, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that is believed to have occurred after the operator of a Jeep Cherokee traveled the wrong direction on US-50 in Prince George’s County, claiming the life of a 29-year-old woman.

The deceased is identified as Rene Haley, 29, of Mitchellville, Md. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Haley was the operator and sole occupant of a 2019 Lincoln SUV.

The driver of the second vehicle involved is identified as Alexander Rowland, 55, of Upper Marlboro. Rowland was the operator and sole occupant of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Rowland was transported by ambulance to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of US Route 50 around Columbia Park Road. Multiple 9-1-1 calls were received referencing a vehicle, later determined to by a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 in Cheverly.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Cherokee began traveling in the wrong direction on Route 50 around MD 410 before crashing head-on into a 2019 Lincoln SUV which was traveling east on Route 50. The Lincoln SUV was pushed into the guardrail where the vehicle came to rest.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack along with officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the scene. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel also responded to assist. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident. The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation.

###

