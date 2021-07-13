Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UDOT to Install Signal at Arches National Park

Pedestrian signal detection to receive upgrades on Moab Main Street.

 

Moab, Utah (January 10, 2016) –  Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is installing a new signal system on U.S. Highway 191 at the entrance to Arches National Park.   The new installation will provide traffic detection and protective turning movements to reduce the potential for serious crashes.

Workers will also construct a raised median at this location to prohibit unsafe movements between the Northbound and Southbound travel lanes, in addition to striping for proper turning and merging for vehicles entering and leaving the highway at this location.

In addition to the intersection improvements near the entrance to Arches National Park a UDOT contractor will also be installing pedestrian signal activation poles and buttons at the following intersections on Moab Main Street.

  • SR-128

  • 100 North

  • Center Street

  • 100 South

  • 300 South

Construction at all intersections is anticipated to be complete by President’s Day.  Actual operation of the systems may take longer dependent upon scheduling availability for power connection work.

–UDOT–

 

Media Contact: Kevin Kitchen 435-979-4551 kevin@utah.gov

