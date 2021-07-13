Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TRAVEL ADVISORY : US-89 in Logan Canyon Closed Due To Avalanche near Beaver Mountain

US-89 in Logan Canyon Closed Due To Avalanche near Beaver Mountain

 

Ogden- The Utah Department of Transportation advises motorists that US-89 in Logan Canyon is closed just west of the Beaver Mountain turn-off (state Road 243) due to an avalanche that has blocked the highway.

It is not known as this time how long it will take to reopen the roadway.  Cell service is spotty at best in Logan Canyon so all the details about this slide are not known at this time.

Cache Valley-bound, and/or Bear Lake or Wyoming area residents may use  SR-30 to SR-16 to Wyoming 89 to I-84 at Evanston, Wyoming to travel to and from the area east of the avalanche.  Another potential route is US-89 north to ID-36 at Ovid, Idaho, which will direct travelers back into the Cache Valley at Preston, Idaho.

For further information, visit www.udottraffic.utah.gov, or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhones and Android Smartphones at the Apple App Store or Google Play.

— UDOT —

