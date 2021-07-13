- Department of Workforce Services announces new chief of veteran services

SALT LAKE CITY (July 13, 2021) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected Capt. (CPT) Jean Philippe (“Phil”) Martial as the department’s new chief of veteran services. In his 19-year career in the U.S. Army, Martial has served as medical logistician, human resources officer and currently as a Company Commander for the 76th Operational Base Command.

“Capt. Martial brings valuable experience both as a serviceman and a proven leader who understands the importance of helping veterans, military members and their spouses move forward in their work during this time of economic recovery,” said Workforce Services Executive Director Casey Cameron.

As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martial logistically managed the mobilization of 165 soldiers throughout multiple major cities in the western United States. The 76th Operational Response Command soldiers provided oversight of the construction of a 250-bed Army hospital in the Seattle, WA area. Martial’s experience leading a diverse, multigenerational staff of 240 soldiers, officers and civilians will play an important role in meeting the varied needs of Utah’s veterans ranging from young people in their early 20s to Vietnam-era veterans.

“I look forward to joining the Department of Workforce Services and supporting their efforts to help Utah military veterans and their families,” said Martial. “I understand that veterans are often plagued with a number of issues ranging from homelessness, mental and behavioral health, employment issues, etc. My goal is to passionately advocate for them and bring their concerns to the table.”

Martial has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Argosy University and a bachelor’ s degree in social work from the University of Utah.

Martial will assume his role Aug. 30, 2021.

###