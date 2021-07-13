Evan Main, Jazz Pianist, Tackles Pop in Stunning New Live Interpretation
Critically acclaimed Gio Nation teams up with an elite jazz pianist who can only be described as a master of his craft - Evan Main - as they collab together to bring art to life.
https://open.spotify.com/album/5syRV0WsmWyAFWaot7hrMo
⬆️ (EMBEDDED SPOTIFY PLAYER) ⬆️
To-Be-Dated: These two artists stand over a cauldron and decide to mix in the potions of pop and jazz to bring forth a spectacular piece of music never before heard. With this goal in mind, Evan Main decided to take on Gio Nation’s “You Know What I’m Talking About” in a stunning new interpretation.
When Evan was approached for this project Gio was surprised by his eager disposition & willingness to be involved. Many musicians feel that collaborations between different genres are very constraining as they struggle to put their own spin on it. For true artists, every piece they create must have originality in it. For Evan, a partnership would not only be an outlet for self expression but an opportunity to work with material that truly resonated with him.“I think this song is worth listening to because Gio and I legitimately put ourselves into it, as musicians and as artists. We committed to it, Gio had a concrete vision and a powerful vision when he first wrote and recorded this song, and I developed my own personal vision for how I could play it when presented with the opportunity to do so.” ~said Evan Main on why people should listen to his and Gio Nation’s work.
Evan Main & Gio Nation - You Know What I'm Talkin' bout Jazz Version (Live From Complete Studios)
⬆️ (EMBEDDED YOUTUBE VIDEO) ⬆️
It has been seen many times throughout history that you need to shake things up and mess around to create something new. But creating jazz improv isn’t easy. Anyone can crudely mash together the different genres, but what determines the artist's mettle is to strike a balance that would bring out only the best. There must be individuality, harmony, and resonance; A soulless cash grab of a collab will never hold the power of moving others.
When asked about his love for jazz music, Evan replied, “I find a tremendous amount of expressive potential in jazz improv. The more time I put into it, on perfecting my craft, practicing, working at it, listening to great music and internalizing it, the more tools I have at my disposal to express myself at a high level and really articulate meaningful ideas musically. Like I said, I spend a lot of time working on this. So that's always what I've loved most about it.”
Evan Main and Gio Nation did this collaboration in May 2021. They came together to express their individuality and soul as artists to create music that would move people.
ABOUT EVAN MAIN: -
Evan Main is a talented, highly credible jazz musician. He graduated from Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Jazz Studies in the spring of 2018. He has played regularly at Indianapolis's most famous jazz clubs, The Jazz Kitchen and The Chatterbox. He is now pursuing a variety of opportunities as a performer and teacher here in NYC. As a teacher, he taught music to students of various ages, backgrounds, and proficiency levels. He has already performed at The Jazz Gallery, Rockwood Music Hall, and other notable venues around the city.
