Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,417 in the last 365 days.

Bagzamilleon Achieves Record Streams With His Single "Watch Me Jump"

Bagzamilleon - Watch Me Jump

Bagzamilleon - Watch Me Jump

Bagzamilleon

Bagzamilleon

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bagzamilleon aka The Bag Guru has achieved record streams with his single "Watch Me Jump" . The Charlotte, NC rapper has placed heavy promotion to elevate his brand. Since dropping the track in April 2021, it has reached over 400,000 streams in less than three months! This is a major accomplishment for an independent artist in such a saturated market and a major win for the growing city of Charlotte, NC, who's music scene is starting to reach new heights.

Bagzamilleon's secret is simple; get money, invest it and watch the results jump! Naturally, more and more artists are looking to remix with Bagz or feature a new track altogether; however Bagzamilleon is saving this one for something special! Nevertheless, he is open for bookings and features with other hardworking artists in the area and abroad.

Bagzamilleon wants to see other artists win as well and is willing to show them the way. With his newly achieved accolades, he has solidified himself as a major influence in an independent world.

The noble rapper is projected to release an official music video later this summer to keep the momentum coming. Stay tuned with him on his Instagram and Twitter accounts @Bagzamilleon.

To book Bagzamilleon, you can visit his website at www.bagzamilleonmusic.com.

King Cxshmere
The Cxsh House, LLC CxshMedia.com
+1 980-428-0763
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Bagzamilleon ~ Watch Me Jump - 3D

You just read:

Bagzamilleon Achieves Record Streams With His Single "Watch Me Jump"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.