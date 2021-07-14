David Yarrow Joins African Community and Conservation Foundation as Ambassador
Photographer David Yarrow announces his latest ambassadorship as he joins forces with the African Community and Conservation Foundation.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Yarrow is a world-renowned fine art photographer, celebrated for his evocative and immersive photography of life on earth. With an ever-growing following amongst art collectors, since 2018, his work has raised over £4.2 million for conservation organizations and other good causes.
David Yarrow's industry position has seen him take on a number of advisory and ambassadorial roles in recent years. The latest of these will see Yarrow work alongside the African Community and Conservation Foundation.
"I'm pleased to announce that I'm now an ambassador for the African Community and Conservation Foundation," he revealed earlier this month, speaking from his home in London.
Yarrow also shared news of his most recent ambassadorship on his popular Facebook and Instagram accounts, where he boasts a combined total of over half a million followers. The Glasgow-born fine art photographer went on to explain how the African Community and Conservation Foundation's mission focuses on wilderness preservation and community empowerment.
"The African Community and Conservation Foundation's mission is to contribute to the preservation of important African wilderness areas," he explained, "as well as to empower the communities living alongside these spaces, contributing to a world in which people and wildlife live together, sustainably, forever."
David Yarrow believes that the organization has the substance, reach, and field excellence to offer hope for the future. "We don't own this planet; we rent it," says Yarrow, "and there's a growing awareness that, as a generation, we need to materially improve our legacy."
Putting his faith in the African Community and Conservation Foundation, he is, he says, immensely proud to be an ambassador. "I know I'll be humbled by their ability to work smartly and effectively," he adds, "particularly in the challenging circumstances that we face in the wake of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic."
African Community and Conservation Foundation welcomes David Yarrow to the fold
Following Yarrow's announcement of his latest ambassadorship, the African Community and Conservation Foundation has also spoken out to welcome him to the fold. "We're very excited to announce David Yarrow as an African Community and Conservation Foundation ambassador," said the organization.
The African Community and Conservation Foundation shared with its supporters how Yarrow has spent much of his career helping Africa through his photography work and associated conservation efforts.
The organization said that it was proud to have David Yarrow, the renowned photographer working alongside it to accomplish its goals. Together, David Yarrow and the African Community and Conservation Foundation will seek to create a long-term impact for the people, endangered wildlife, and critical ecosystems of Africa, both today and in the future.
Established in 2018, the African Community and Conservation Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, founded to help preserve Africa's wildlife by raising awareness and funding for vital conservation projects and transformative community programs on the continent.
Chris Gracey
David Yarrow Photography
email us here