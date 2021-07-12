Supreme Court's ruling on disclosing charitable contributions could leak into campaign finance law

When the Supreme Court authorized unlimited political spending by corporations in the Citizens United ruling in 2010, it offered assurances that the public would still learn who was giving money to political candidates, because campaign finance laws required disclosure of major donors and their contributions.
