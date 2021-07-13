Belatedly recognizing a 137-year-old opinion was vacated, Supreme Court holds statute of limitations was tolled just long enough

The unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye concludes that “an individual’s 18th birthday is excluded when calculating the applicable limitations period.” Thus, the plaintiff’s lawsuit was brought within the applicable two-year statute of limitations when he filed suit on his 20th birthday.
