Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,417 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bonta Urges California Supreme Court to Protect the Voting Rights of All Californians

The case centers around what factors must be shown to establish that vote dilution has occurred, which unlawfully limits the ability of protected classes from meaningfully participating in the outcome of an election.

You just read:

Attorney General Bonta Urges California Supreme Court to Protect the Voting Rights of All Californians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.