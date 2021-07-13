Valucap Announces Change of Auditors

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALUCAP INVESTMENTS INC.
NEWS RELEASE

Valucap Investments Inc. (“Valucap” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditor from MSCM LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to McGovern Hurley LLP (the “Successor Auditor”). The Former Auditor resigned effective September 24, 2019 at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Valucap

Valucap presently has no active business or operations. Valucap was previously operated as a small cap Canadian equity company specializing in investing in commercialized and undercapitalized companies that have high growth potential. The management of Valucap is engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

