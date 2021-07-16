How Feeding South Florida Responds to Crises in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties
Feeding South Florida Responds to Crises in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe CountiesPEMBROKE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past year was unlike anything we as a food bank, a community, and a nation have ever experienced before. The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented hardship in the form of unemployment, empty bank accounts, fear of sickness, isolation, and bare ‘fridges. Feeding South Florida is humbled by the trust placed in us for the past 40 years to bring hope to our community in the form of emergency food assistance.
When disaster strikes, whether natural or otherwise, Feeding South Florida is on the ground and ready, ensuring everyone has equal access to food assistance and emergency supplies. As part of a national and state network of Feeding America food banks, Feeding South Florida is uniquely prepared to respond in the event of a disaster. Feeding South Florida works in close partnership with FEMA, Department of Emergency Management, and Emergency Operation Centers and participates in emergency management meetings throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. We believe in organized response with following standard incident command procedures both internally and externally. We regularly participate in drills across the state, preparing for multiple scenarios that allow us to prepare for disasters, knowing what each food bank has on hand. To meet the demand for disaster relief, Feeding South Florida invested in a 26-vehicle fleet of refrigerated tractor/trailers and box trucks in order to better serve our South Florida community and Partner Agencies.
When Hurricanes Irma, Maria, Michael, and Dorian devastated our neighbors, Feeding South Florida assisted our community, FEMA, the Red Cross, county government, law enforcement, and families. When the government shut down in 2018, we provided food to men and women in uniform. And when a pandemic was declared and our country faced the unknown, we immediately mobilized to scale our operations. In response to school and other closures, Feeding South Florida knew the devastating impact to be had on our community’s most vulnerable populations and promptly began making family meals for distribution in partnership with all school districts. And it’s why we soon thereafter initiated 40 weekly drive-thru food distribution sites, creating consistent access to nutritious food for the hundreds of thousands of unexpectedly furloughed and unemployed Floridians.
Feeding South Florida will continue providing emergency food assistance to those experiencing hunger, but we realize there is far more work to be done. Our mission states we will transform lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida is focused on the implementation of innovative direct-service programming that will empower our families and improve their economic stability.
Thanks to the generous support from our donors and community partners, Feeding South Florida continues to be a source of hope for families when they need it most. With their help, in 2020, we provided 176 million pounds of food (152.6 million meals) to 1.4 million unique individuals in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties – and together, we continue changing lives one meal at a time.
