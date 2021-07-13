Kaiken Inu Is A Brand New Gem You Shouldn't Miss

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiken Inu is a community driven, DEFI token. Its value depends on the community’s support. What this token differentiates itself to other dog tokens are its features and its anti-dump implementation.



This token aims to reward holders and punishes the sellers. For every transaction, the following taxes are applied:

When an investor buys the token during Public Sale:

1% goes to marketing wallet

1% goes to LP

1% goes to burn wallet address

2% goes to holders

When an investor sells the token during Public Sale:

1% goes to marketing wallet

1% goes to LP

1% goes to burn wallet address

2% - 7% goes to holders depending on the Eth equivalent of the total sell the seller will make. The contract will determine the equivalent Eth and remove the % that goes to holders.

The 2% - 7% that goes to holders for every sell transaction is a feature that no one has yet implemented. This feature is unique and is first to be seen in this token.

Features and future updates:

Dog Farm. This will be an LP farming pool. Kaiken INU can be paired with Eth, USDT and other stable coins to farm more Kaiken INU. Kaiken INU will also partner with other tokens for staking. Dog House. Dog House will be another limited token that when paired with Kaiken Inu in the Dog Farm, it will double the staking power. Crypto Puppies. This will be another token that can be earned through staking Kaiken INU with other tokens. These crypto puppies will either become NFTs that can be traded or to be used as a character for Dog Games. Dog Food. This will be bought to feed the Crypto Puppies so they can grow faster. Dog Vitamins. This will be another token that will provide nutrition to the crypto puppies. Dog Games. This will be our biggest offering for our investors. We will partner with a real gaming company to develop our strategic games featuring our kaiken inu dog as the main character of the game. There will be different levels of tasks to complete. Our kaiken inu token will be the only digital currency to be used here. Our token can be used to buy upgrades, utilities and even characters for the game. Kai Ecosystem. This is a single platform that will house the entire feature of the project. KAI Eco App. This will be the official mobile app of Kaiken Inu project.

Our aim is to provide a single platform for crypto enthusiasts having different interests (staking, NFTs and gaming).

Stages for Sale:

Private Sale at 325 billion per 1 Eth. Pre-sale at 230 billion per 1 Eth. Public Sale at 190 billion per 1 Eth



Join us on social media –



Twitter: @kaiken_inu

Telegram: t.me/KaikenInuOfficial

Reddit Community: www.reddit.com/r/KaikenInu_Official/

FB Page: www.facebook.com/Kai-Ken-inu-104260351892089/

Website: https://kaikeninu.org/

Media Contact –



Name - KaikenInu

E-mail - info@kaikeninu.org