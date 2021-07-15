Better Leather, Better World: Pegai Real, Full-Grain Leather Sets a New Standard of Quality and Purpose
The Marshall Padfolio has that minimalist design which will last a lifetime, making it one of PEGAI's best-selling products.
Pegai's craftsmen start developing products by asking the question, "what do people need?" These ideas are then manufactured in their own tannery, modify them to meet the customer's expectations, and sell them to the market.
Making the World a Better Place Through Care, Craftsmanship, and Personalization
Pegai’s authentic, real, full-grain leather is crafted and designed with intention and respect, as opposed to the common practice of mass-manufacturing goods to standardize and cover up imperfections. By using the top 3% of all cowhides, Pegai leather is full of character, inconsistencies, and imperfections that bring out the natural beauty of each artisan. Handled and developed by passionate craftspeople in the Pegai workshop, the meticulous work that goes into these processes guarantees the best leather money can buy, while playing an impactful role in a child’s life.
Offering premium belts, bags, wallets, phone cases, padfolios, and more; Pegai leather goods are the perfect accessory to elevate any lifestyle and exude rugged luxury. Eager gift-givers around the world rave of Pegai’s implementation of fire-branding and laser engraving to create top-tier, thoughtful, personalized gifts that impress any recipient, for any occasion.
“A lifetime in leathercraft led me to the realization of the gap between the real potential of leather and the experience available to the user of leather today. With the help of today’s connectedness, I decided to be the bridge that delivers the imperfect elegance of leather from the tannery to the end-user, as nature intended. By doing this, people can experience leather at its utmost beauty and express their uniqueness and individuality with confidence,” said Tanner Leatherstein, PEGAI’s Founder and Chief Craftsman.
More than merely a leather company, Pegai seeks to make the world a better place for all. From their child education initiatives to higher pay for craftsmen, equal pay for women, green practices, and everything in between; Pegai is proud to cultivate lasting change in the industry while masterfully crafting the most elite leather goods on the market.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to quality; Pegai’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about Pegai, please visit our website at https://www.pegai.com or follow us on Instagram.
About Pegai
Pegai is a premium real, full-grain leather company based out of Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2017, Pegai specializes in designing, curating, and crafting premium full-grain leather goods with a personalized flair. Authentic, unique, and unparalleled in quality, Pegai develops their exclusive tanning recipe, and uses the top 3% of all cowhides to facilitate the natural fusion of nature's intent, and elite craftsmanship. Now the go-to source for customized gifts, Pegai masterfully implements the power of fire-branding laser engraving to maximize authentic self-expression on any one of their leather products.
