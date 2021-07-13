HHS Provides $398 Million to Small Rural Hospitals for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation

Alabama $10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Alabama for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Alaska $4,134,016 to 16 small rural hospitals in Alaska for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Arizona $4,134,016 to 16 small rural hospitals in Arizona for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Arkansas $9,043,160 to 35 small rural hospitals in Arkansas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

California $11,885,296 to 46 small rural hospitals in California for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Colorado $8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Colorado for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Connecticut No data available.

Delaware No data available.

District of Columbia No data available.

Florida $3,617,264 to 14 small rural hospitals in Florida for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Georgia $13,435,552 to 52 small rural hospitals in Georgia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Hawaii $2,583,760 to 10 small rural hospitals in Hawaii for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Idaho $5,942,648 to 23 small rural hospitals in Idaho for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Illinois $15,760,936 to 61 small rural hospitals in Illinois for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Indiana $10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Indiana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Iowa $17,569,568 to 68 small rural hospitals in Iowa for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Kansas $23,512,216 to 91 small rural hospitals in Kansas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Kentucky $12,143,672 to 47 small rural hospitals in Kentucky for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Louisiana $10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Louisiana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Maine $4,650,768 to 18 small rural hospitals in Maine for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Maryland $258,376 to one small rural hospital in Maryland for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Massachusetts $1,550,256 to six small rural hospitals in Massachusetts for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Michigan $13,177,176 to 51 small rural hospitals in Michigan for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Minnesota $19,636,576 to 76 small rural hospitals in Minnesota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Mississippi $12,918,800 to 50 small rural hospitals in Mississippi for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Missouri $8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Missouri for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Montana $11,626,920 to 45 small rural hospitals in Montana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Nebraska $9,301,536 to 36 small rural hospitals in Nebraska for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Nevada $3,358,888 to 13 small rural hospitals in Nevada for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New Hampshire $3,100,512 to 12 small rural hospitals in New Hampshire for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New Jersey No data available.

New Mexico $3,100,512 to 12 small rural hospitals in New Mexico for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New York $5,684,272 to 22 small rural hospitals in New York for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

North Carolina $4,909,144 to 19 small rural hospitals in North Carolina for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

North Dakota $6,717,776 to 26 small rural hospitals in North Dakota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Ohio $8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Ohio for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Oklahoma $9,043,160 to 35 small rural hospitals in Oklahoma for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Oregon $8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Oregon for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Pennsylvania $6,459,400 to 25 small rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Rhode Island No data available.

South Carolina $2,842,136 to 11 small rural hospitals in South Carolina for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

South Dakota $8,784,784 to 34 small rural hospitals in South Dakota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Tennessee $5,425,896 to 21 small rural hospitals in Tennessee for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Texas $29,713,240 to 115 small rural hospitals in Texas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Utah $4,392,392 to 17 small rural hospitals in Utah for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Vermont $2,067,008 to eight small rural hospitals in Vermont for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Virginia $5,167,520 to 20 small rural hospitals in Virginia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Washington $11,626,920 to 45 small rural hospitals in Washington for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

West Virginia $5,425,896 to 21 small rural hospitals in West Virginia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Wisconsin $14,469,056 to 56 small rural hospitals in Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.