Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,461 in the last 365 days.

HHS Provides $398 Million to Small Rural Hospitals for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation

Alabama

$10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Alabama for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Alaska

$4,134,016 to 16 small rural hospitals in Alaska for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Arizona

$4,134,016 to 16 small rural hospitals in Arizona for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Arkansas

$9,043,160 to 35 small rural hospitals in Arkansas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

California

$11,885,296 to 46 small rural hospitals in California for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Colorado

$8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Colorado for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Connecticut

No data available.

Delaware

No data available.

District of Columbia

No data available.

Florida

$3,617,264 to 14 small rural hospitals in Florida for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Georgia

$13,435,552 to 52 small rural hospitals in Georgia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Hawaii

$2,583,760 to 10 small rural hospitals in Hawaii for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Idaho

$5,942,648 to 23 small rural hospitals in Idaho for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Illinois

$15,760,936 to 61 small rural hospitals in Illinois for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Indiana

$10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Indiana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Iowa

$17,569,568 to 68 small rural hospitals in Iowa for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Kansas

$23,512,216 to 91 small rural hospitals in Kansas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Kentucky

$12,143,672 to 47 small rural hospitals in Kentucky for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Louisiana

$10,335,040 to 40 small rural hospitals in Louisiana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Maine

$4,650,768 to 18 small rural hospitals in Maine for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Maryland

$258,376 to one small rural hospital in Maryland for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Massachusetts

$1,550,256 to six small rural hospitals in Massachusetts for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Michigan

$13,177,176 to 51 small rural hospitals in Michigan for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Minnesota

$19,636,576 to 76 small rural hospitals in Minnesota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Mississippi

$12,918,800 to 50 small rural hospitals in Mississippi for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Missouri

$8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Missouri for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Montana

$11,626,920 to 45 small rural hospitals in Montana for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Nebraska

$9,301,536 to 36 small rural hospitals in Nebraska for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Nevada

$3,358,888 to 13 small rural hospitals in Nevada for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New Hampshire

$3,100,512 to 12 small rural hospitals in New Hampshire for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New Jersey

No data available.

New Mexico

$3,100,512 to 12 small rural hospitals in New Mexico for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

New York

$5,684,272 to 22 small rural hospitals in New York for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

North Carolina

$4,909,144 to 19 small rural hospitals in North Carolina for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

North Dakota

$6,717,776 to 26 small rural hospitals in North Dakota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Ohio

$8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Ohio for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Oklahoma

$9,043,160 to 35 small rural hospitals in Oklahoma for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Oregon

$8,268,032 to 32 small rural hospitals in Oregon for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Pennsylvania

$6,459,400 to 25 small rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Rhode Island

No data available.

South Carolina

$2,842,136 to 11 small rural hospitals in South Carolina for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

South Dakota

$8,784,784 to 34 small rural hospitals in South Dakota for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Tennessee

$5,425,896 to 21 small rural hospitals in Tennessee for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Texas

$29,713,240 to 115 small rural hospitals in Texas for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Utah

$4,392,392 to 17 small rural hospitals in Utah for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Vermont

$2,067,008 to eight small rural hospitals in Vermont for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Virginia

$5,167,520 to 20 small rural hospitals in Virginia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Washington

$11,626,920 to 45 small rural hospitals in Washington for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

West Virginia

$5,425,896 to 21 small rural hospitals in West Virginia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Wisconsin

$14,469,056 to 56 small rural hospitals in Wisconsin for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

Wyoming

$4,650,768 to 18 small rural hospitals in Wyoming for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

You just read:

HHS Provides $398 Million to Small Rural Hospitals for COVID-19 Testing and Mitigation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.