Department of Natural Resources awards $62,500 in grant funds to Jonesburg

City will study feasibility of regionalizing nearby wastewater systems

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 13, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $62,500 to the City of Jonesburg to study the feasibility of connecting its wastewater system to the City of High Hill and a nearby church system. Provided through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program, the funding will cover 100% of the study’s costs. The study is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant is a competitive grant program that offers funding to municipalities as an incentive to construct connections for small, struggling facilities. The entities responsible for these small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities to meet more stringent standards and operate their facilities appropriately. These facilities typically serve such a small number of connections that the cost to comply with permit conditions is a significant financial challenge for the users.

“This grant is designed to facilitate regional partnerships that would not be possible otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “This grant will help communities plan for connections that will improve water quality and offer a local economic boost.”

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Monies received from The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fully fund this project.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

