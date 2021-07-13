RI Arts and Humanities Councils open grant applications for American Rescue Plan funds to culture, humanities, arts nonprofits

Historic collaboration between Councils distributes $968,000 of funding from National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for Humanities

Providence, RI – RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities (Humanities Council) announced today a collaborative partnership to distribute federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to arts, culture and humanities nonprofits. This funding, from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), totals $968,000.

Applications are open to all eligible nonprofits regardless of whether they have received federal funding in the past. Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)-centered organizations and nonprofits with annual budgets under $500,000 will be prioritized in this grant program, in keeping with federal agencies' emphasis to focus on equity, inclusion, access and pandemic resilience. The recovery grants, called the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants (RI CHARG), are designed to assist nonprofits with general operating support to prevent, prepare, respond and recover from hardships suffered due to the pandemic.

The Arts and Humanities Councils are encouraging first-time applicants. They will be offering joint virtual workshops on July 16 and July 21; link below to register. In addition, one-on-one virtual support sessions; open drop-in hours via Zoom; and other resources geared toward those new to the granting process will also be available.

"The arts, culture and humanities communities are an important economic driver in our state. These funds from the American Rescue Plan, through the National Endowments for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, deliver critical investments in this sector supporting its recovery and full return," Governor McKee said. "On behalf of Rhode Island, we applaud and thank RI's Humanities Council and the State Arts Agency as well as the NEA and NEH for their service to our state."

"COVID-19 was a blow to every piece of what makes Rhode Island special. That's why I worked to get funds for local cultural and heritage organizations into the American Rescue Plan because Rhode Island's creative economy enriches our state. By combining federal grants with private donations, we can generate economic activity and help our state's cultural sector survive the pandemic, adapt and prepare for the future, and continue to serve audiences going forward," said Senator Jack Reed.

"Rhode Island's arts, culture, and humanities organizations are a key part of what makes our state special and many were hit hard by the pandemic," said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. "I'm glad to see the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities working together to distribute federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help support this important work."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Rhode Island's world class culture and arts scene, but the American Rescue Plan Act is helping our incredible nonprofit sector recover," said Rep. Jim Langevin. "I'm thrilled that this federal grant funding will help our arts and humanities communities respond to the worst impacts of the pandemic and continue growing our economy and enriching the lives of so many Rhode Islanders.

Elizabeth Francis, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, and Randall Rosenbaum, Executive Director of RISCA, added: "We are excited that the Arts and Humanities Councils have joined forces to greatly expand access to recovery funding in our communities to help culture, humanities and arts nonprofits, including small- to mid-sized and BIPOC-centered organizations, and first-time grantees. Our partnership is a departure from traditional emergency funds as it greatly expands access to grants to some of our state's most vulnerable and hard-hit culture, humanities and arts organizations. On behalf of both Councils, we are grateful to Senator Reed, Senator Whitehouse, Congressman Langevin, and Congressman Cicilline for their diligence, dedication and determination to ensure that these important NEA and NEH funds were made available in our state."

For more information, nonprofits are encouraged to reach out to both of the following: Julia Renaud, associate director of grants & strategic initiatives, the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, juliarenaud@rihumanities.org; Todd Trebour, organizations program director, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, todd.trebour@arts.ri.gov.