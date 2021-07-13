Vaccines Market Size, Growth, And Opportunities As Per The Business Research Company

Segments covered: By Type – Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity, Others (Cancer And Others); By Technology – Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines; By Route of Administration – Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous (SC), Oral, Others; By Valance – Monovalent, Multivalent; By Distribution Channel – Institutional Sale, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the vaccines market, the vaccine industry contains a significant number of monotherapy and combination therapy-based vaccines that are currently in the late stages of development and are expected to get approval during the forecast period.

For instance, Shingrix (GSK137173A), a recombinant protein-adjuvanted vaccine developed by the UK based pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, is in the registration phase for the treatment herpes zoster (shingles) viral infection. These products have a fair chance of entering the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in June 2021, FDA approved Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate vaccine for the treatment of pneumonia and invasive disease in adults 18 years of age and above and recently approved vaccines for pediatric health such as Qelbree (KELL'-bree) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children age group 6 to 17 are also driving market growth and are expected to do so over the immediate forecast period.



The global vaccines market size is expected to decline from $56.02 billion in 2020 to $55.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The vaccines market is expected to reach $85.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.3%. By 2025, the veterinary vaccines market size is expected to reach $10.18 billion.



The Business Research Company’s report titled Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers major vaccines companies, vaccines market share by company, vaccines manufacturers, vaccines market size, and vaccines market forecasts. The report also covers the global vaccines market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Vaccines Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2556&type=smp

North America is the largest region in the vaccines market, accounting for 44.8% of the total in 2020. It is followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe then the other regions. The vaccines market will gain the most in the USA with US vaccines market size to grow to $11.57 billion by 2025. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the vaccines market will be South America and Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.5% and 8.6% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.5% and 8.4% respectively during 2020-2025.

The vaccines market is highly consolidated with a small number of global players dominating the market. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their operational and business presence in the vaccine market through development of advanced technologies, strategic collaborations and establishments of new production plants to meet the global demand. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 57.93% of the total market in 2020. GlaxoSmithKline plc was the largest competitor with 15.76% of the market, followed by Merck & Co., Inc. with 13.30%, Sanofi S.A. with 11.93%, Pfizer Inc. with 11.12%, CSL Limited with 2.19%, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. with 1.03%, The Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with 097%, BioNTech SE with 0.61%, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited with 0.53% and AstraZeneca with 0.50%.

The top opportunities in the vaccines market segmented by type will arise in anti-infective vaccines segment, which will gain $24,973.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the vaccines market segmented by technology will arise in conjugate vaccines segment, which will gain $12,647.6 million of global annual sales by 2025, by route of administration will arise in intramuscular (IM) segment, which will gain $12,388.6 million, by valance will arise in multivalent segment, which will gain $20,610.1 million, by distribution channel will arise in hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $17,946.8 million of global annual sales by 2025.

Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/