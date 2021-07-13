Top Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2021 Profiled: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Top 50 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2021: Profiles of Top 50 Leading Biosimilar Companies and Forecasts by Product (Adalimumab, Etanercept, Trastuzumab, Infliximab, Insulin Glargine, Rituximab, Pegfilgrastim, Epoetin Alfa, Teriparatide, Bevacizumab, Insulin Lispro, Darbepoetin Alfa, Filgrastim, Enoxaparin, Eculizumab, Natalizumab, Cetuximab, Follitropin Alfa, Somatropin, Dornase Alfa). PLUS, Regional Market Analysis AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Top 50 Biosimilar Companies Report– Read on to determine how you can exploit the impending business opportunities emerging in this sector along with profile of top 50 companies operating in the market.

The global biosimilars market is projected to reach at a market value of USxx billion by 2023 with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2023, assessing the top 20 products, the major 50 key players, qualitative analysis, opportunities trends, and business prospects in the biosimilars industry.

The company profiles are divided into three segments including:

Major Players: Profiles of major 15 companies that account for over 60% market share in the global biosimilars market

Mid-Range Players: Profiles of 20 pioneering companies that account for significant market share and focuses on the innovative strategic collaborations and M&A

Ones to Watch – New Players: Profiles of 15 growing companies that are investing a huge amount of money in biosimilars R&D and focuses on new drug development

Global market revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2023 by product

The global biosimilars market revenue will surpass $16.57 billion in 2020 with a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2023 to reach significant revenue growth to 2023. The major product considered in the report are:

Adalimumab

Etanercept

Trastuzumab

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Rituximab

Pegfilgrastim

Epoetin Alfa

Teriparatide

Bevacizumab

Insulin Lispro

Darbepoetin Alfa

Filgrastim

Enoxaparin

Eculizumab

Natalizumab

Cetuximab

Follitropin Alfa

Somatropin

Dornase Alfa

Other Biosimilars

Leading Companies Profiled in this Report include:

AbbiVie Alvotech Amgen Apotex/Apobiologix Aryogen Aurobindo Pharma Avesthagen Ltd. Biocon Biogen Boehringer Ingelheim Celltrion Cipla Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd Dr. Reddy's Egis Pharmaceuticals PLC Eli Lilly Formycon Fresenius Kabi Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Gedeon Richter Gene Techno Science Generium Harvest Moon Pharma Hetero Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Kashiv Pharma Ligand Pharmaceuticals Lupin Mabion Merck & Co. Mochida Mundipharma Biologics Mylan Nichi-iko Pfizer PolPharma Reliance Life Sciences Samsung Bioepis Sandoz -Novartis Sanofi Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical STADA Arzneimittel AG Teva Torrent Pharma USV BIOLOGICS Xbrane Zhejiang Hisun Pharma Zydus Cadila

How this report will benefit you

Visiongain’s new study is envisioned for anyone requiring commercial in-depth analyses for the global biosimilars market along with detailed company profiles of top 50 companies operating in the market. Our new study assists you to evaluate the overall global and regional market for biosimilars. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and major 50 player’s revenue predictions till 2023. High opportunity remains in this fast-growing Biosimilars Market. See how to exploit the existing opportunities in the market to gain maximum advantage in the near future.

In summary, this 372-page report delivers with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2023 for the global biosimilars market and sub segments (by products and region)– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative areas for investments and revenue generation

Detailed profiles of Top 50 Biosimilar Companies, with financial forecasts for net revenues, operating income, R&D investment, and biosimilar segment revenue

Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2023 for 5 regional markets – See forecasts for the biosimilars market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With this new and exclusive report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your investment, research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Global Biosimilars market and Detailed Analysis of 50 Leading Companies. You will get the most recent data, opportunities, trends, and predictions.

