Attorneys Ellen Morris and Howard Krooks Selected by Peers and Recognized as Florida Super Lawyers

Elder Law Associates PA's partners Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP have been named as Florida Super Lawyers for 2021.
Elder Law Associates PA announced Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP, have been selected as Florida Super Lawyers for 2021.
It’s exciting and humbling to be recognized in elder law and for being part of the top 5% of attorneys in the state. As always, we strive to give our clients and their families peace of mind.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Law Associates PA, headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. with three other locations in South Florida and one location in Rye Brook, New York, announced that its partners, Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP, have been selected by their peers as Florida Super Lawyers for 2021 – a distinction that both attorneys have received for more than 10 years.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The Super Lawyers selection process is rigorous and results in third-party validation of the professional accomplishments of the selected attorneys. Super Lawyers can be found online at www.superlawyers.com, where you can search for lawyers by name, practice area and location.
Ms. Morris is a top-rated elder law attorney assisting clients with estate and trust litigation, fiduciary litigation, guardianship litigation, will contests, and nursing home residents’ rights litigation, as well as wills, trusts and advance directives, Medicaid and disability planning, including preparation of applicable trusts, guardianship, asset preservation planning, and estate and trust administration. She has been a Florida licensed attorney since 1990, and has been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2009. “It’s an honor to be designated as a Super Lawyer by my peers,” Ms. Morris said. “It’s exciting and humbling to be recognized for our work in elder law and for being part of the top 5% of attorneys in the state. As always, we strive to give our clients and their families peace of mind with everything that we do.”
Mr. Krooks, licensed to practice law in both Florida and New York, is a top-rated elder law attorney and has been selected to Super Lawyers in Florida and New York since 2007. His practice is dedicated to assisting clients with elder law and trust and estate matters, including representing seniors and people with special needs and their families in connection with asset preservation planning, supplemental needs trusts, Medicaid, Medicare and long-term care planning, planning for disability, guardianship, wills, trusts and health care planning with advance directives. “I’m thankful and honored to be recognized by my peers for our firm’s elder law and special needs planning work.”
For more information about Elder Law Associates PA, visit www.ElderLawAssociates.com or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
About Ellen S. Morris, Esq.
Ms. Morris is a partner and founder of Elder Law Associates PA, a practice devoted to serving seniors, people with disabilities and special needs and their families as they navigate the complexities of long-term care planning and litigation related to guardianships, estates, trusts and fiduciaries. She is the chairperson of the Litigation Committee of the Elder Law Section and co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled on the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, and was past chair of the Elder Law Section for six years and held every executive council position of the Florida Bar. She also serves as co-chair of the Elder Law Section of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. She has been named consistently to Florida Super Lawyers since 2009, is listed as a Florida Legal Elite, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo, and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating standard given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise.
About Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP
Mr. Krooks is a partner of Elder Law Associates PA and is admitted to practice law in Florida and New York. Mr. Krooks is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and is a Past President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA – 2013 to 2014), a past president of the New York Chapter of NAELA and serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section as the Chair-Elect (2021-2022). He is a past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA – 2004-2005), and serves on the Executive Committee as Past Chair. He also currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the NAELA Foundation. In 2010, he received the “Member of the Year” award from the Florida Bar Elder Law Section. Mr. Krooks has been consistently recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer and a New York Super Lawyer since 2007, consistently named to Florida Trend’s Legal Elite and as a Top 25 Westchester County Attorney, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo and is AV Preeminent®-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, a testament to the fact that Mr. Krooks’ peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence.
About Elder Law Associates PA
Elder Law Associates PA is a prestigious AV-Preeminent-rated elder law firm with offices in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rye Brook, New York, practicing exclusively in elder law and elder law litigation, including estate planning, probate and trust & estate administration and litigation, wills and trusts, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianship and asset preservation planning. The firm has received an AV® Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell and other accolades, including receiving the Legal Elite Award from US Business News as Best Elder and Special Needs Law Specialist – Florida for 2020. Visit www.ElderLawAssociates.com for more details.
